This property and others are being sold by online only auction. The price listed above is a placeholder for listing purposes only - IT IS NOT THE PURCHASE PRICE. Bidding starts at $100, and all properties will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. These properties were acquired by the sellers due to delinquent tax sale deed and will be transferred by Quitclaim Deed only using the most recent deed description. No title search has been performed by the seller, auctioneer or closing attorney. Title insurance will not be offered. It is the bidder's responsibility to conduct own due diligence prior to bidding. Large home surrounded by other large homes. Note: This home appears to have been under construction or rehab some time ago, but never completed. Not a professional opinion, just observation. Bidders should view and inspect property prior to bidding. For more information: howe.bid/3BPlR4X
0 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $5,000
