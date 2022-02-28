 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $5,000

0 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $5,000

0 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $5,000

This property and others are being sold by online only auction. The price listed above is a placeholder for listing purposes only - IT IS NOT THE PURCHASE PRICE. Bidding starts at $100, and all properties will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. These properties were acquired by the sellers due to delinquent tax sale deed and will be transferred by Quitclaim Deed only using the most recent deed description. No title search has been performed by the seller, auctioneer or closing attorney. Title insurance will not be offered. It is the bidder's responsibility to conduct own due diligence prior to bidding. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. House is located off McClain St behind the adjoining lot. For more information: howe.bid/3BPlR4X

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
High School

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert