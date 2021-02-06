1,925 new cases of COVID-19 reported in state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state health department on Saturday reported 1,925 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, and 216 new probable cases.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 52 deaths with the virus as the confirmed cause and 11 deaths that were probably caused by COVID-19.

The figures brought the totals to 410,639 confirmed cases, 52,342 probable cases, 6,816 deaths and 795 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee as of Thursday, Florence County had 53 new confirmed cases and 11 probable cases, Darling had 17 (6 probable), Dillon had 19 (4 probable), Marion had 23 (5 probable), Marlboro had 3 (2 probable) and Williamsburg had 8 (1 probable).

Deaths in the Pee Dee as of Saturday included one confirmed case in an elderly person. Darlington listed one death confirmed to have been caused by the virus (a middle-aged person) and two deaths that were probably caused by the virus (elderly persons).

The health department reported 33,760 tests as of Thursday, with a 7.8% positive rate.

COVID Information