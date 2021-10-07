1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $65,000

Cozy Concrete Cabin nestled on Black Creek with 225 ft of creek frontage. Secluded weekend getaway to fish, relax and be close to nature. Includes 3 lots 3421, 3425 and 3429 Meadowbrook Dr. This property is located near Florence and Darlington. This low maintenance property consist of a living room, kitchen, bathroom and large bedroom. Middle lot has a small building with electricity and could be used as small cabin or storage. All 3 lots have county water taps and have septic. Covered pier overlooking creek on one of the lots. Property is being sold “AS-IS’.