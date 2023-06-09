COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized 19 educators, including two from the Pee Dee, for achieving bronze certification and qualifying for the fourth cohort of the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program.

One of the teachers is Jeff Donor of West Florence High School and one is Adriane McCall of Lake City Early Childhood Center of the Arts.

The South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program uses financial incentives, specialized training and innovative curriculum resources to increase the number of K-12 teachers who incorporate personal finance education into the classroom. The program began in 2020.

“I want to congratulate these hardworking educators and thank them for promoting financial literacy,” Loftis said. “The knowledge they have gained from this program will help them prepare young students for the future. We value their efforts and look forward to their further success in the coming years.”