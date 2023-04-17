1A Index Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Volume 100, Issue 107Ask Amy, A5Business, B6Classifieds, B4Comics, B3Obituaries, A4Puzzles, B3Sports, B1What to Watch, A5 0 Comments Tags Publishing Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Terrell Fleming to be Johnsonville High School’s next principal FLORENCE, S.C. — Terrell Fleming, current Lake City Early College High School principal, will start as Johnsonville High School’s new principa… Two new subdivisions totaling 95 acres coming to city of Florence FLORENCE, S.C. — Two parcels of land that total about 95 acres, one near MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and the other near Cale Yarboroug… Hundreds rally against proposed large Idaho wind farm Several hundred people rallied against plans for a large-scale wind energy project in southern Idaho, hoping to convince federal agencies to r… farmers’ market plant shop growing FLORENCE, S.C. — Growing Hobby, a plant store at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market that sells succulents and other unusual plants, recently exp… Vikings hire Page, Anderson as coaches LATTA, S.C. − Chris Page and Genesis Anderson have state championship rings from their days as Latta athletes. They’ll try for the same goals …