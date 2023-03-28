1A Index Mar 28, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Volume 100, Issue 81Ask Amy, A7Business, B10Classifieds, B7Comics, B8Obituaries, A6Puzzles, B8Sports, B1What to Watch, A7 0 Comments Tags Publishing Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Florence Sports Complex set for Saturday's grand opening FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence has its latest fields of dreams with the 75-acre Florence Sports Complex. 5 dead, including three children, at South Carolina home COLUMBIA — A former soldier shot and killed an active-duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killi… Trinity Collegiate boys' basketball coach Mike Teasley resigns DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mike Teasley has resigned as boys’ basketball coach at Trinity Collegiate after guiding the Titans to a state championship … Florence County to add Independence Farm as new county park FLORENCE, S.C. — With the help of several environmental nonprofits, Florence County is conserving nearly 500 acres of land on Lynches River ou… The Savage Truth: The unexpected cost of long-term care When to claim Social Security is not a decision to be made based on emotion, such as worrying that you'd better get the money now "while you c…