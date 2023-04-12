1A index Apr 12, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12 PagesVolume 100, Issue 102Ask Amy, A4Business, B6Classifieds, B4Comics, B3Obituaries, A5Puzzle, B3Sports, B1What to Watch, A4 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cherokee Road Piggly Wiggly enters new era FLORENCE— The Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road, once the smaller sibling of the now-closed Florence Mall location, ceremonially reopened on Wedn… Some Florence One Schools teachers’ contracts will not be renewed FLORENCE, S.C. — Next school year, 26 current employees of Florence One Schools will no longer have a job. Many of them are teachers who are n… PEE DEE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL STAT LEADERS APRIL 8 2023 SCHSL Florence resident charged with breach of peace following social media post FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman has been arrested and charged with breach of the peace (not aggravated) in connection with a social media post. Dog missing for 7 years had ‘touching’ SC reunion with owner weeks before his death Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.