1A PROMOS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed somewhat.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Scranton woman died Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on National Cemetery Road.
Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.
-
- 14 min to read
FLORENCE, S.C. – The day after he was diagnosed with inoperable cancer and sent home, State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. was working to make su…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Charlotte Laverne Francis will be remembered as a physician who cared deeply for and treated the whole patient and not ju…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
The five best cool-weather South Carolina crappie lakes include three favorites for Pee Dee fishermen. Lake Marion, Lake Moultrie and Lake Wat…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Johnsonville is the only non-magnet high school to crack the top four highest performing Pee Dee public schools on the ACT.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina School Boards Association has withdrawn from the National School Boards Association.