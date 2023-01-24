1A sports tease

Woodberry H-P’s new football coach, A.D., B1
FLORENCE, S.C. — When God called Jon Weiss Jr. answered with a quickness.
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Trey Woodberry is the football coach/athletic director at Hannah-Pamplico, replacing Jamie Johnson.
College freshman Dieunerst Collin's road to internet meme fame started with a confused side-eye at a Popeyes in New Jersey.
KINGSTREE, S.C. -- Don Shelley is leaving his posts as football coach and athletic director at Williamsburg Academy for Orangeburg Prep after …
SCRANTON, S.C. -- One person who was attempting to elude law enforcement died in a two car crash Friday afternoon.
OATES, S.C. -- Two people died and four were injured in a head-on collision just north of Oates early Tuesday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Traces Golf Club has a lot to brag about. But head pro and general manager Jon Bowman simply prefers for this golf course to …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooks for Christ will be cooking chicken bog Thursday to benefit Bobby Poston.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Local softball fans will get to see Trinity Davis for the first time this spring after she moved to Hartsville this past summer.
