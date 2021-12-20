Related to this story
FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019.
FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lamar’s football team is back in lower state. After occasionally being listed in an upper-state region only for football, the…
- Updated
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington boys’ coach Bradley Knox could take a deep breath, his first in a while.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking the public to help investigators identify a person they want to talk with about tampering with a vehicle.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Loyal McQueen announced Tuesday on social media she will continue her college basketball career at the University of Alabama.…
Lindsey Graham’s warnings about Yuma, Ariz., came true this month.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed in Johnsonville Tuesday night.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – All the formalities are done, the i’s dotted and t’s crossed. Hartsville baseball star Cam Cannarella is a Clemson Tiger af…
FLORENCE, S.C. – As a first-year head coach in 2020, Drew Marlowe was looking forward to establishing a clear and precise path for the South F…