Wood sided home located on shaded lot just minutes from all Darlington has to offer. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Open concept with living room flowing nicely to the kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and one full bath round out this wonderful home. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.
2 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $13,000
