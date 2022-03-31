2 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $39,900

An investor dream. A cute single family home in the heart of Darlington on a quiet street sitting on .58 acres. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a rear porch and a shed in the back yard for extra storage. This home is a great investment or a first time home buyer dream. Just needs a few renovations /updates to bring this home back to the beauty it can be. Home is being sold as is, owner will not make any repairs. This amazing deal won't last long.