Investment opportunity for a centrally-located two bedroom, 2 bath home in Darlington. Additional space has been added-on for a large laundry room and storage room. With heavy cleaning and renovations, this property could provide immediate equity for the investor ready to flip or rent! The home is being sold as-is, cash sale only.
2 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $52,000
