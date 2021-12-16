2 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $59,950

An investor dream a cute single family home in the heart of darlington on a quiet street sitting on .58 acres. This home features 2 bathroom 1 bathroom with a rear porch and a shed in the back yeard for extra storage .This home is a great investment or a first time home buyer dream just need a little renovations /updates to bring this home back to the beauty it can be. Home is being sold as is owner will not make any repairs. This amazing deal want last long.