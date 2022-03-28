 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $145,000

Beautiful two bedrooms and two bathroom townhouse located in Pleasant Valley Subdivision. Home features include granite countertops in the kitchen, spacious open floor plan, gas fireplace, fresh paint throughout, one car garage, and fenced backyard. All appliances convey with home.

