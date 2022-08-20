 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,400

FOR RENT: 2 BR/2 BA Luxury Duplex Apartment with 1-Car Garage. Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Appliances & Gas Cooktop in Kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Ceramic Tile Showers in Baths. Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout (No Carpet). Irrigation System for Each Unit. $1400/month. $1400 Security Deposit. Minimum one year lease. No smoking. No pets. Credit check required. Documented net income (after taxes & deductions) should equal 3x monthly rent, or $4200/month.

