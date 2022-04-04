 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $106,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $106,000

2 story townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with 1248 sq ft of living space. Fantastic townhouse in the center of town. Close to shopping, restaurants, pharmacy, gas station, etc. Community Pool, HOA is $175 per month includes water & lawn care. 2 parking spaces, HVAC downstairs replaced in 2021, and the upstairs unit is approx 2 years old. These items replaced or updated in 2021 refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, water heater, carpet, paint, all flooring. Nice heated and cooled sunroom. No investors - cannot be rented. CASH OR COVENTIONAL ONLY

