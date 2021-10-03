2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $114,900

Cute 2BR/1BA bungalow with covered front porch just waiting for your rocking chairs! Located in the Foxcroft Subdivision in desired West Florence area. The Living Room boasts a built-in bookshelf & brick wood-burning fireplace perfect to grab a book and cozy up next to on those chilly evenings. All windows were replaced in 2011. New 30-year shingles & water heater installed in 2020. A water vapor barrier and automatic open/close vents have been installed in the crawlspace. Enclosed storage room attached to back of home. Convenient to West Florence Schools, shopping, dining & everything Florence has to offer. Would be perfect for a starter-home, downsizing or a great investment opportunity. Don't delay, call today to view this home in-person!