 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $114,900

2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $114,900

2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $114,900

Cute 2BR/1BA bungalow with covered front porch just waiting for your rocking chairs! Located in the Foxcroft Subdivision in desired West Florence area. The Living Room boasts a built-in bookshelf & brick wood-burning fireplace perfect to grab a book and cozy up next to on those chilly evenings. All windows were replaced in 2011. New 30-year shingles & water heater installed in 2020. A water vapor barrier and automatic open/close vents have been installed in the crawlspace. Enclosed storage room attached to back of home. Convenient to West Florence Schools, shopping, dining & everything Florence has to offer. Would be perfect for a starter-home, downsizing or a great investment opportunity. Don't delay, call today to view this home in-person!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert