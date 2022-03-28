2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $125,000

This home sits back off the road on a .75 acre lot, It offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, nice living room with FP/insert, rear covered patio. A fenced back yard with a detached 1 car garage workshop, with a lean to shed on the side. Appointment needed with 24 hour notice to view. Seller is selling as is at $125000. Tenant occupied, please do not trespass!