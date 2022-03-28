 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $128,000

2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $128,000

It is here, this is the one you have been waiting for. Two Bedroom, two Bath end unit in the highly desired Village of Ebenezer, on the west side of town. Unit offer Hardwood floors undated kitchen. Convenient to shopping, schools and restaurants. This one will not last.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert