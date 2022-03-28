2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $128,000

It is here, this is the one you have been waiting for. Two Bedroom, two Bath end unit in the highly desired Village of Ebenezer, on the west side of town. Unit offer Hardwood floors undated kitchen. Convenient to shopping, schools and restaurants. This one will not last.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three Darlington men died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Wednesday said that a body of a man in his 30s has been found outside a home on Oakdale Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald knew better things were ahead after starting the season 2-5.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City police arrested four people Wednesday after the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot.
LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce is well-versed in what football tradition means to a school and a community.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday morning Chaplain Maj. Michelle Law-Gordon was described as resilient, strong and a wounded healer by those who spoke about her during her promotion ceremony in Florence Veterans Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A shots fired call late Wednesday afternoon ended with one person in custody after Third Loop Road was closed for a period of time between West Sandhurst Drive and College Park Drive.