2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $129,000

Come see this move-in ready two bedroom, two bathroom single story townhome. New laminate flooring in the living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has an en suite with a large walk-in closet. Gas fireplace. Window treatments and washer/dryer convey. Outdoor storage closet and fenced in backyard. Convenient location with low HOA fees! Enjoy living in this quiet neighborhood just minutes away from everything the Florence area has to offer!

