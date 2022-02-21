 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $130,000

This cozy two bed one bath home is located in the heart of Florence. Close to schools and shopping this home boasts original hardwood floors with ceramic tile in the kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen bears open shelving and has lots of cabinets for storage. The living room has beautiful built-ins and lots of natural light. Fenced in backyard, detached one car garage with an ample amount of space for storage. All appliances, except microwave will remain including the washer and dryer. Showings will begin at 12 noon with an 1 hour notice required to show. Call or text listing agent at (803)464-3865

