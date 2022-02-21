This cozy two bed one bath home is located in the heart of Florence. Close to schools and shopping this home boasts original hardwood floors with ceramic tile in the kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen bears open shelving and has lots of cabinets for storage. The living room has beautiful built-ins and lots of natural light. Fenced in backyard, detached one car garage with an ample amount of space for storage. All appliances, except microwave will remain including the washer and dryer. Showings will begin at 12 noon with an 1 hour notice required to show. Call or text listing agent at (803)464-3865
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trial date set for Trey Woodberry's lawsuit vs. F1S, Wymbs if no settlement or dismissal is ruled by then
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trial has been set for May 30 for the suit by former West Florence athletic director and football coach Trey Woodberry against Florence One Schools and Kelvin Wymbs.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested by Florence County sheriff's deputies and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and family to stop for blue lights.
MULLINS, S.C. -- Eight senior athletes at Pee Dee Academy made their college decisions official Tuesday morning, signing letters of intent in front classmates and celebrating with family.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Jevon Brown knew what his team needed.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A child was taken to a hospital after being shot Thursday at a residence on Battleboro Court in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools’ North Vista Elementary School-Williams Middle School project could include an aquatic center.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Education Center at the Farm at Florence One is one step closer to hosting students after the school trustees at the February meeting approved an $861,000 dollar Construction Manager at Risk contract for Construction Manager Thompson Turner.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former coaches Jimmy White (Hartsville) and the late Don Cribb (Marion and Latta) were elected Tuesday to the South Carolina …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Passions once again ran over at Monday afternoon’s Florence City Council meeting when Councilman Chaquez McCall delivered and…