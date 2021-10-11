 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $135,000

Don't miss this two bedroom, two bathroom, single story townhome in a lovely, quiet neighborhood just minutes away from everything the Florence area has to offer! Great investment property with tenant already in place. Master bedroom has an en-suite and large walk-in closet. Gas fireplace. Outdoor storage closet and fenced-in backyard. Convenient location with low HOA fees! Whether you are looking to earn steady rental income as an investor or make this your next home, you don't want to miss this!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert