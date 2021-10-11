2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $135,000

Don't miss this two bedroom, two bathroom, single story townhome in a lovely, quiet neighborhood just minutes away from everything the Florence area has to offer! Great investment property with tenant already in place. Master bedroom has an en-suite and large walk-in closet. Gas fireplace. Outdoor storage closet and fenced-in backyard. Convenient location with low HOA fees! Whether you are looking to earn steady rental income as an investor or make this your next home, you don't want to miss this!