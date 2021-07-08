 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $22,500

Looking for an investment property in a great location? Well, this could be just the property gem for you. Property is accessible to all amenities - employment, schools, healthcare facilities, shopping and Downtown Florence. Property is being sold "AS IS". Property is currently tenant-occupied. Have your Realtor schedule a showing today!

