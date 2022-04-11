This condo is in a great location and will make a great home or investment property. There is a courtyard patio for grilling and entertaining, which you'll have time for since grounds maintenance will not be a worry. Water and trash pickup are included in the HOA fees. Call today to schedule a showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $67,500
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chris Browning, president of Darlington Raceway from 2004-13, has died.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Baseball Wilson 6
DARLINGTON – If there ever was a man dedicated to making plants grow it would have been Anthony “Tony” Melton, Clemson Cooperative Extension h…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and a second arrested following the incident at 415 South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Making your first career collegiate start on the mound is a daunting task in and of itself. Doing it against the defending NC…
The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance. Here's what is in it and how it will be paid for.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A longtime professor in Francis Marion University’s Fine Arts Department is getting a curtain call.