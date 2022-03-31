Charming bungalow style home in the heart of Florence. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Fenced yard. Lots of hardwood flooring. Screened front porch. Living room with fireplace. Property needs some TLC. Great investment opportunity. Sold AS IS. $75,000.
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Republican Florence Businessman Mike Reichenbach hammered Democratic challenger Suzanne LaRochelle in the special election conducted to select the next state senator for District 31.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three Darlington men died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Results from the special election held Tuesday to fill the seat of the late Hugh Leatherman.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday morning Chaplain Maj. Michelle Law-Gordon was described as resilient, strong and a wounded healer by those who spoke about her during her promotion ceremony in Florence Veterans Park.
Smith, star of “King Richard," won his first Oscar. 'CODA' won best picture. See Smith's confrontation, review all the winners, and enjoy a look at red carpet arrivals.
CARTERSVILLE, S.C. – Spread over several acres in Carterville, a rural community of Florence County, is a vineyard where muscadine grapes grow and are made in to wine.
LOS ANGELES — A 94th Academy Awards that steadily maintained a buoyant spirit was rocked by an unbelievable exchange after Will Smith took off…
CHICAGO — Kiki Rice soaked it all in playing in the home of the reigning WNBA champions, then took MVP honors along with her future teammate at UCLA.