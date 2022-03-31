 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $75,000

Charming bungalow style home in the heart of Florence. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Fenced yard. Lots of hardwood flooring. Screened front porch. Living room with fireplace. Property needs some TLC. Great investment opportunity. Sold AS IS. $75,000.

