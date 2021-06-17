2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $85,000

A rare find! An end unit townhouse in the Coventry area of West Florence with a side and back yard! This two bedroom home has all of the privacy and peace with no upstairs neighbor. The exterior has been converted to low maintenance Hardi Plank siding. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, Corian countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The cozy family room includes a fireplace and was recently painted. A perfect starter home or place to downsize, and move-in ready!