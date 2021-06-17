2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $86,000

All appliances remain. Upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Well maintained and move-in ready. Master Bedroom has private master bath with walkin closet. Electric fireplace in living room and a private screened porch with a view to the serene pond with a grand size water fountain to enjoy while sitting and relaxing. Out behind the building is a nice, quieter space with lush green grass to walk you pets away from the traffic. Enjoy the fragrance of the honeysuckle growing along the edge of the grass area as you enjoy your walk.