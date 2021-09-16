2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $89,000

Investment property opportunity! Welcome to this 1108 sq foot, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath property located near Five Points, and zoned for Royall schools. The home features hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas, vinyl in kitchen and bath, and on-premises laundry room. Along with mainstay rooms, the home has a storage room towards the rear of the house that could be used as desired by the owner/tenant. This home is currently rented and is being offered in ‘As Is’ condition. Taxes are at 6% rate. Please call today if you are interested in viewing this property.