2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $96,500

Looking for a 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit? Look no more. Home has vinyl plank flooring, and electric fireplace, and screen porch for sitting outside taking in some fresh air. Located in walking distance to stores, and restaurants. Come see what this one has to offer. Whether looking for your new home or an investment property, this will surely fit the bill!

