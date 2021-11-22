2 Bedroom Home in Hartsville - $159,900

This house not only has acreage but two great outbuildings and a small pasture area. The house has one full master bedroom and full bath. Den area and fireplace with built in shelves, the kitchen includes area for small table and includes a range. The second bedroom or bonus is at the side entrance and also includes a large laundry room. Presently using a portion of the laundry room as a closet area for second bedroom. One 800 SF building was built for a large RV area, second is a barn with 2 stalls and storage area. Plenty of room to clear in woods if more pasture is needed. House also includes a large back covered porch area for outdoor entertaining. Cedar siding on home and architectural shingles! Call today!