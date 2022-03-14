2 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $24,900

Take a look at this gem located near Downtown Lamar! This property is awaiting its new owner. Property is accessible to all amenities, major roads, Hwy 401 and I-20. It is also a short commute to Florence, Darlington and Timmonsville. THIS PROPERTY WAS ACQUIRED BY THE SELLERS IN A TAX AUCTION AND WILL BE SOLD VIA QUITCLAIM DEED. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.