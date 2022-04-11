 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Latta - $210,000

  • Updated
Charming Victorian style home in lovely downtown area just a few blocks from Latta Schools. Home has approx. 1760 sq.ft., two bedrooms (could be 3) one full bath and two half baths, spacious foyer, 14ft. ceilings, metal roof, deck, two car carport with storage, minutes from I95, $210,000

