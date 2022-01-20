$92,000 Latta South Carolina house for sale 1700 square-foot located in a great school district in popular Forest Hills subdivision at 209 Pine St. in Latta South Carolina large lot in a great neighborhood, two bedrooms, two complete baths with living room and formal dining room that could be made into a third bedroom. Home has a fireplace, big breakfast kitchen, covered porch, new carpet, new paint, central heat and air installed new in 2018. As Is. No renting.
2 Bedroom Home in Latta - $84,000
-
- Updated
