2 Bedroom Home in Latta - $84,000

$92,000 Latta South Carolina house for sale 1700 square-foot located in a great school district in popular Forest Hills subdivision at 209 Pine St. in Latta South Carolina large lot in a great neighborhood, two bedrooms, two complete baths with living room and formal dining room that could be made into a third bedroom. Home has a fireplace, big breakfast kitchen, covered porch, new carpet, new paint, central heat and air installed new in 2018. As Is. No renting.