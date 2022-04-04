Charming brick, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on just over an acre in Pine Lakes, one of the nicest neighborhoods in Marion. Home is located between Myrtle Beach and Florence. Home has an open living/dining room combination with a beautiful gas fireplace. Galley kitchen off the dining room with lots of storage, a pantry and a wall oven. Bedrooms are all on one side, master bedroom has a private bath. Going out the back patio doors, there is an enclosed covered deck with a laundry area. Property is very secluded on all sides and the back which overlooks acres of farmland, there is a large unground pool with a pump house/shed as well. Property has a privacy fence on 3 sides. Only a few upgrades needed to make this your dream home. Owner is. motivated, schedule an appointment to view, home won't last long.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $124,850
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Republican Florence Businessman Mike Reichenbach hammered Democratic challenger Suzanne LaRochelle in the special election conducted to select the next state senator for District 31.
Charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree against former basketball coach Andre Weathers dismissed
FLORENCE — All charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, against former Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year Andre W…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was transported to a Florence area hospital Thursday morning following a car vs. school bus crash at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Church Street in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, Trae Hannibal, of Hartsville, will play next season at LSU.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Results from the special election held Tuesday to fill the seat of the late Hugh Leatherman.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Jayla Jones, a Junior at Lake City High School, has been accepted into the Yale Young Global Scholars program.
CHICAGO — Kiki Rice soaked it all in playing in the home of the reigning WNBA champions, then took MVP honors along with her future teammate at UCLA.
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Bobby Collins is leaving his post as athletic director/football coach at Class 3A Marlboro County High School to become …
MARION, S.C. – The Marion Police Department along with the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a death on the 300 block of Jones Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning