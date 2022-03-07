Charming brick, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on just over an acre in Pine Lakes, one of the nicest neighborhoods in Marion. Home is located between Myrtle Beach and Florence. Home has an open living/dining room combination with a beautiful gas fireplace. Galley kitchen off the dining room with lots of storage, a pantry and a wall oven. Bedrooms are all on one side, master bedroom has a private bath. Going out the back patio doors, there is an enclosed covered deck with a laundry area. Property is very secluded on all sides and the back which overlooks acres of farmland, there is a large unground pool with a pump house/shed as well. Property has a privacy fence on 3 sides. Only a few upgrades needed to make this your dream home. Owner is. motivated, schedule an appointment to view, home won't last long.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $138,400
