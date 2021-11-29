2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $167,000

Looking for an Immaculate Home in well established neighborhood, this beauty is sure to catch your eye. Spacious home with over 1800 sq.ft., two bedrooms with walk in closets, two bathrooms, large home office with built ins, Formal living room and dining room, Cozy den with gas log fireplace, updated kitchen appliances, nice deck for relaxing, separate two car garage, outside storage bldg. with lean to, less than an hour to Myrtle Beach, easy access to I95, call for appt. $167,000
