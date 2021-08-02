2 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $155,000

This beautiful 2 bedroom,1 Bonus Room, 1 bathroom, 1838 SQFT home sits on a 1.7 acre lot, it has an extra big room in the back that can be turned into a master bedroom and that will make it into a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. It has an outdoor closed and open storage. It is far away from the city noise but just a short drive away to stores, restaurants, and most of medical facilities.