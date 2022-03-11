 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $650,000

2 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $650,000

Florence County- Premium land opportunity! Lies 20 minutes from Florence just off Cale Yarborough Hwy and a few minutes from I-95. Surrounded by large land owners for miles. (Boarders Cale Yarborough's property). There is consistently large bucks on the property and in the area year after year. By virtue of the wet lands, creeks and pond the duck hunting is outstanding. Cut pines nurture an under story permitting escape cover, browse and nesting for deer, duck turkey's and hog. The pond allows for excellent fishing of Crappy, Brim, Red Brest and Bass. Also, potential for a horse farm. The extras include and update fully furnished bungalow, pool and 2 new wells and Septic tanks. All equipment and four wheeler convey with the property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence home burns Friday afternoon

Florence home burns Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert