FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were transported to Florence area hospitals late Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash at the Irby Street/Cheves Street intersection.
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn't report the other two employ…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.
South Carolina’s two U.S. senators voted in opposite ways on the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man died in a head-on collision Friday morning on East Billy Farrow Highway just outside of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A business called 3-2-1-Selfie held its grand opening on Friday in downtown Florence.
Florence neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation will have to wait due to meeting agenda issue
FLORENCE, S.C. – The potential of Florence forming a neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation and pursuing All-America City designation will have to wait because of an issue with the Florence City Council's agenda.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman says he's never seen a state budget more beneficial to Florence County than the current one. Leatherman spoke with the Morning News Monday morning regarding the nearly $74 million in projects for Florence area included in the budget.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On June 16, roughly seven weeks ago, 131 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Once known for its tobacco markets with rows of cured tobacco lining the warehouse floors in the summertime and the voices o…