PRIVACY PRIVACY PRIVACY!! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A HOME ON LYNCHES RIVER. This well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home is situated on 4.5 acres and is as neat as a pin. Some of the features include a nice sized owners retreat complete with walk in closet and a spacious bath with jet tub perfect for relaxing after a long day. The spacious living area is semi open making this home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is a cooks dream with a nice spacious work island and solid surface countertops. Off the kitchen you will find a nice dining area with room for a spacious farm style table. The laundry/pantry area is fantastic and and spacious enough to wash, dry, and fold all in the same space. Each of the secondary bedrooms has walk in closets and are separate from the owners suite. Call your agent today for a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Coward - $184,900
