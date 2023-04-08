This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 baths , 2 story home has a refined cabin feel. It's fenced all the way around. Has wrap around porch with 2 ceiling fans great for entertaining. Enjoy the outside view from inside through the beautiful glass wall with vaulted ceiling in the living room. Cozy fireplace. Owners suite is on main floor with spa like bath offers garden soaking tub and separate shower and double vanity. 2nd bedroom is on main floor with full bath and 3rd bedroom on 2nd floor also with a full bath. 2nd floor also has loft/bonus room. Kitchen has granite countertops and walk in pantry. Spacious backyard with 2 car detached garage. 2 utility sheds. One is equipped with water and electric. This beauty won't last long. Call for a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Coward - $315,000
