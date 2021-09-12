3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $109,900

FHA finance eligible and ready to be your home. You could buy this home with as little as 3.5% of purchase price down payment. This home is completely renovated with 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom. This MFG home conveniently located in Darlington SC is a great value. Home has brick underpin, new roof and has been completely renovated. New paint, new LVP floors, all fixtures, new paint, all new appliances and a whole lot more. Large lot. Hurry as this home wont last long.