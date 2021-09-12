 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $114,900

Charming home on a quiet circle drive outside of Darlington city limits. Beautiful landscaping in the front yard with an attached double carport and shed. Additional covered patio and storage room located in the fenced-in back yard. Three bedrooms, two full baths, spacious living room with fireplace and separate dining area. Kitchen provides lots of storage and refrigerator and oven convey with the home. With a few updates, this is the perfect opportunity to create sweat equity! Home is being sold as-is.

