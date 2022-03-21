3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $125,000

Very Nice 2000 Mobile Home Situated on 22.91 Acres Of Land At The End of Dingo Road. Tons Of Outside Storage. A Truly Must see!
FLORENCE, S.C. – Shanequa Holliday is no stranger to Pee Dee softball. The same could be said for winning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Saturday afternoon responded to Pine Needles Road near Ebenezer Road to a report of a car in the road with an unconscious driver.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell’s journey from basketball star to the Wilson boys’ state championship-winning coach is a compelling one.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by a car on private property in Wildwood Court, Darlington County Coroner…
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Stacy Leanne Sims of Lake City has been arrested on charges of child neglect and assault and battery in the third degree and…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car and 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning sent at least one person to a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Joe W. King received the Public Servant of the Year Award presented at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Lunch…
FLORENCE, S.C. – There’s not really much Bobby Jones hasn’t experienced on the softball diamond.
