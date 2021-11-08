3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $129,900

Welcome home to this rural community on the outskirts of Darlington. This cute brick home sits on over a half acre and features updates through out. You don't want to miss this 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home with hardwood and LVP flooring, updated kitchen with granite counters and new backsplashes. There is also an oversized detached garage/workshop in the large back yard. Do not miss your chance to view this property today!