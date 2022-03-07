3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $153,000

Beautifully renovated home is updated throughout. Everything listed in this home description has been updated since 2018! New shingles, Vinyl Plank Flooring. HVAC, Carport, Chain link, Vinyl privacy fence, Septic Tank. Updated kitchen with: Quartz counter tops, Stainless steel Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Custom soft close cabinets, back splash. Updated bathroom, front porch added to home...the list goes on and on. The 3rd room can be a bedroom or an office space.