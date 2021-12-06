 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $154,900

Ready for country living, close to town? This beauty offers you 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, front porch for relaxing, new insulated windows, new counters, new flooring, appliances, and a fireplace in the living room! A must see home to appreciate!

