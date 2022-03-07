This adorable three bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready! It is within walking distance from the neighborhood pond in Forest Acres. This home has all the charm, including a fenced-in backyard, and estimated 10 by 12-foot detached storage building, front porch, and back deck! This home is termite bonded and has a moisture barrier through Yarbrough Pest control. Inside you will enjoy the cozy open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light. The living room has vaulted ceilings, and the master bedroom has charming tray ceilings. Floors are newly updated as well as new paint throughout the home. The new back deck is great for entertaining, and somewhere you can enjoy the warm nights! This house is a must-see, so you need to come check it out before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $159,900
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's office investigators Wednesday seized drugs and guns and charged two people after they executed a search warrant at a Lake City residence.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's a moment Wilson had worked for, one the Tigers had hoped for. It came true. Second-year coach Carlos Powell's team is the South Carolina High School League's Class 4A lower-state champion after Tuesday's 63-50 win over West Florence at the Florence Center.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people have died following a wreck in Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson made itself at home this postseason, going 4-0 in Florence. After winning its first three games on campus, the Tigers …
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Introducing the Wilson Tigers’ warm-ups.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Taylor Watford’s player résumé is impressive with a state title (Hartsville, 2016) and experience competing in major colleg…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Around 120 students walked out of Darlington High School Monday morning during the school's Black History Month program alleging they had been denied the opportunity to perform a play the way they wanted to during the program.