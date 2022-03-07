3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $159,900

This adorable three bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready! It is within walking distance from the neighborhood pond in Forest Acres. This home has all the charm, including a fenced-in backyard, and estimated 10 by 12-foot detached storage building, front porch, and back deck! This home is termite bonded and has a moisture barrier through Yarbrough Pest control. Inside you will enjoy the cozy open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light. The living room has vaulted ceilings, and the master bedroom has charming tray ceilings. Floors are newly updated as well as new paint throughout the home. The new back deck is great for entertaining, and somewhere you can enjoy the warm nights! This house is a must-see, so you need to come check it out before it's gone!